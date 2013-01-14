FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Websense names CEO; states prelim 4th quarter results
January 14, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Websense names CEO; states prelim 4th quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Jan 13 (Reuters) - Websense Inc has named John McCormack, president of the firm, as its new chief executive officer.

The San Diego, California-based online security firm also released its preliminary fourth quarter 2012 results, indicating it expects revenues of $91.5 million to $92 million, versus guidance of $90 to $92 million, according to a company statement issued Sunday night.

McCormack, who has been with Websense since 2006, was named president in 2009. He replaces Gene Hodges, who is retiring.

The firm also announced the appointment of Russ Dietz as chief technology officer and Charles Boesenberg as an independent director to the board of directors.

