May 5 (Reuters) - Webster Bank said it appointed Paco Torrado as senior vice president and head of capital markets, based in Manhattan.

Torrado will report to Andre Paquette, senior vice president and co-head of the bank’s sponsor and specialty finance group.

Previously, Torrado was managing director of capital markets at CIT Group Inc, Webster said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)