BRIEF-Finra charges Wedbush with market access violations, anti-money laundering and supervisory deficiencies

Aug 18 (Reuters) - * Finra says charges wedbush securities for systemic market access violations,

anti-money laundering and supervisory deficiencies * Finra says that from January 2008 to August 2013, wedbush lacked resources to

ensure appropriate risk management controls, supervision * Finra says deficiencies enabled wedbush’s market access customers to flood

U.S. exchanges with potentially manipulative wash trades, potentially

manipulative layering and spoofing * Finra says wedbush lacked sufficient oversight to detect red flags * Finra says wedbush created incentives that financially rewarded compliance

personnel based on market access customer trading volume * Finra says files disciplinary complaint, and that wedbush may file a response

and request a hearing