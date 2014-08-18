FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finra charges Wedbush with market access violations, anti-money laundering and supervisory deficiencies
August 18, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Finra charges Wedbush with market access violations, anti-money laundering and supervisory deficiencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - * Finra says charges wedbush securities for systemic market access violations,

anti-money laundering and supervisory deficiencies * Finra says that from January 2008 to August 2013, wedbush lacked resources to

ensure appropriate risk management controls, supervision * Finra says deficiencies enabled wedbush’s market access customers to flood

U.S. exchanges with potentially manipulative wash trades, potentially

manipulative layering and spoofing * Finra says wedbush lacked sufficient oversight to detect red flags * Finra says wedbush created incentives that financially rewarded compliance

personnel based on market access customer trading volume * Finra says files disciplinary complaint, and that wedbush may file a response

and request a hearing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
