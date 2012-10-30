FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Wedbush Securities lands Morgan Stanley adviser
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE-Wedbush Securities lands Morgan Stanley adviser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Los Angeles-based brokerage firm Wedbush Securities has expanded its private client services group in California with a veteran hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Adviser Richard Wright moved to Wedbush from Morgan Stanley’s U.S. brokerage, where he had been an adviser for roughly three decades. Wright joined Wedbush as a senior vice president of investments, based out of the firm’s San Diego office.

“Over the last couple of years, I decided I really wanted to find a firm that offered a culture and support ... that would help me provide better client services,” Wright said in an interview.

Wright started at Dean Witter Reynolds, which later merged with Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, partially owned by Citigroup, formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth business and Citi’s Smith Barney in 2009.

In his new role, Wright reports to Wedbush’s San Diego County manager Roc Willis.

“There are a lot of advisers out there who are similar to Richard and had been at a larger firm for a longer period of time,” said Wedbush Executive Vice President Wesley Long, noting that the firm has seen increased interest from veteran advisers.

Wedbush Securities’ private client services group has roughly 400 advisers, and plans to grow to 700 advisers over the next five years, said Long, who heads the group. Eventually, he said the firm plans to grow to 1,000 advisers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.