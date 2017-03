The Environmental Protection Agency has been hit with a lawsuit by several farm and conservation groups saying it failed to properly assure the protection of the environment before approving expanded use of Enlist Duo, a weedkiller produced by a Dow Chemical subsidiary.

Filed on Tuesday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the lawsuit said EPA violated its duties under the Pesticide Act and Endangered Species Act, which require it to consider impacts on human health and protected species and their habitats before approving pesticides.

