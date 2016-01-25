FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 25, 2016
January 25, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 25, 2016

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Jan 25 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 25

1 p.m. - The American Bar Association is hosting a webinar on legal requirements for employer retirement plans. Topics will include trust agreements, 401(k) record keeping and third-party administrative agreements. Robert Miller of Miller Calfee Halter & Griswold will moderate the webinar, which will also feature Joyce Mader of O'Donoghue & O'Donoghue, Frank Palmieri of Palmieri & Eisenberg and Courtenay Shipley of Retirement Planology Inc. For more information see: bit.ly/1nHC7gY.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PfwG2W

