Week Ahead in Employment: Jan. 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 25

1 p.m. - The American Bar Association is hosting a webinar on legal requirements for employer retirement plans. Topics will include trust agreements, 401(k) record keeping and third-party administrative agreements. Robert Miller of Miller Calfee Halter & Griswold will moderate the webinar, which will also feature Joyce Mader of O'Donoghue & O'Donoghue, Frank Palmieri of Palmieri & Eisenberg and Courtenay Shipley of Retirement Planology Inc. For more information see: bit.ly/1nHC7gY.

