Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and
environmental law community. All times local.
Monday, Feb. 27
9 a.m. – The American Public Power Association, whose
members include 2,000 community-owned electric utilities in the
U.S., hosts its annual three-day Legislative Rally on Capitol
Hill. The rally features updates on APPA’s legislative
priorities, policy briefings, optional training seminars and
scheduled blocks of time for energy officials, managers and
other advocates to meet with congressional delegations and
agency officials. See: bit.ly/2murIEJ.
