a year ago
Week ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 15, 2016
August 15, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Week ahead in Intellectual Property: Aug. 15, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 15

8:30 a.m. - Day one of IBC Legal Conferences' Intellectual Property Law Summer School at Downing College in Cambridge, U.K., covers the fundamentals of British, European Union and international IP law and conventions. Tuesday through Friday's sessions are divided by topic, with one day each for patents, transactions, trademarks and design, and copyrights. For more

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bhrCzA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
