Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 1, 2016
February 1, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Feb. 1, 2016

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 1

9 a.m. - Jury selection is scheduled for a trial in federal court in Sherman, Texas, in a lawsuit alleging that some versions of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Tab, digital cameras and other devices infringe various patents for image sensors and lighting corrections owned by Imperium IP Holdings, a Cayman corporation. Imperium sued Samsung in June 2014, one year after settling a similar suit against Apple, Kyocera, LG Electronics, Motorola Mobility, Research in Motion and Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications. The current action is Imperium IP Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 4:14-cv-00371-ALM. For Samsung: Jesse Jenner of Ropes & Gray. For Imperium: Alan Michael Fisch of Fisch Sigler.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1nzjTOl

