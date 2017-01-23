Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: Jan. 23, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 23

2 p.m. - Bayer's response is due in the U.S. Supreme Court in its fight against a competitor's U.S. trademark on Flanax, naproxen sodium. Bayer sells naproxen as Aleve in the U.S., but its Swiss-based Consumer Care unit registered the Flanax mark in Mexico and has used it there since 1976. Belmora registered its Flanax mark in the U.S. in 2004. Bayer sued Belmora under the Lanham Act in 2014. U.S. District Judge Gerald Lee in Virginia dismissed the suit for lack of standing, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated it last March. Belmora wants the justices to decide whether the Lanham Act allows a foreign business to sue over a mark it has never registered or used in the United States. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee intervened as a party on appeal. The case is Belmora LLC v. Bayer Consumer Care AG, Supreme Court, No. 16-548. For Belmora: Ronald Coleman of Archer & Greiner. For Bayer: Jessica Ekhoff of Pattishall McAuliffe. For Lee: Acting U.S. Solicitor General Ian Gershengorn.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j4OSiM