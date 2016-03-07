FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: March 7, 2016
March 7, 2016 / 12:33 PM / a year ago

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, March 7

9 a.m. - “Advanced Licensing Agreements 2016,” a two-day seminar offered by the Practising Law Institute, kicks off this morning to focus on intellectual property licensing. The seminar will address issues that arise in drafting and negotiating IP licenses, as well as suggestions for specific industries. About 20 lawyers with expertise in the area are scheduled to speak. The event will be held at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036.

