Week Ahead in New York: May 31, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 31

6 p.m. - A program will be held on the crisis in women and children refugees from Central America. Among the speakers are Aseem Mehta, legal fellow at the Immigrant Justice Corps; Ana, an El Salvador national who endured a lengthy ICE detention and Allen Keller, M.D., co-founder/director of the Bellevue/NYU Program for Survivors of Torture and NYU Center for Health and Human Rights. The program will be held at the New York City bar at 42 West 44th Street.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XLFvVV