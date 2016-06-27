FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: June 27, 2016
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in New York: June 27, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, June 27

9 a.m. - A seminar will be held on how to select, prepare and use expert witnesses. Speakers include Daniel Berger of Grant & Eisenhofer, John Montgomery, managing director of Navigant Economics, and Blair Connelly of Latham & Watkins. The morning event takes place at the Practising Law Institute’s New York Center at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29851SC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
