Week ahead in New York: July 5, 2016

NEW YORK, July 5(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 5

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled in the case of a Georgia man who prosecutors said ran a multimillion-dollar scam by a debt collection company that victimized more than 6,000 people. Williams Scott & Associates LLC wrongly threatened people with arrest, used aliases such as "Investigator Ace Rogers" and tried other tricks to collect at least $4.1 million from consumers whose debt it bought for pennies on the dollar, prosecutors said. The company was owned by John Williams of Norcross, Georgia, who authorities said went on to operate a new debt collection business using the same tactics after the FBI conducted a search of its office. The case is U.S. v. Williams, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00784. For Williams: Mark DeMarco. For the government: AUSA Benet Kearney.

