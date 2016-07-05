FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week ahead in New York: July 5, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 5, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Week ahead in New York: July 5, 2016

Karen Freifeld

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5(Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 5

9 a.m. - A trial is scheduled in the case of a Georgia man who prosecutors said ran a multimillion-dollar scam by a debt collection company that victimized more than 6,000 people. Williams Scott & Associates LLC wrongly threatened people with arrest, used aliases such as "Investigator Ace Rogers" and tried other tricks to collect at least $4.1 million from consumers whose debt it bought for pennies on the dollar, prosecutors said. The company was owned by John Williams of Norcross, Georgia, who authorities said went on to operate a new debt collection business using the same tactics after the FBI conducted a search of its office. The case is U.S. v. Williams, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00784. For Williams: Mark DeMarco. For the government: AUSA Benet Kearney.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29nc6zw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.