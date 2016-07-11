Week ahead in New York: July 11, 2016

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, July 11

8:15 a.m. - Maria Vullo, the new superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, will be the featured guest at New York City Bar Association breakfast. The Department of Financial Services is the state's banking and insurance regulator. Vullo's appointment was confirmed last month. The event takes place at 42 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29HHxHc