a year ago
Week Ahead in New York: July 18, 2016
July 18, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in New York: July 18, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, July 18, 2016

10 a.m. - A status conference is scheduled for an American citizen who authorities say supported al Qaeda and assisted in preparing a 2009 car bomb attack on a U.S. military base in Afghanistan. The hearing for Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh, who faces charges that he played a role in helping prepare one of two explosive devices for use in the Jan. 19, 2009 attack, is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn. The case is USA v Muhanad Al Farekh, 15-cr-268, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Tucker. For Al Farekh: Sean Maher.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29UtT1v

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
