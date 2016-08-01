Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 1, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. - A day-and-a-half seminar will be held for corporate and securities lawyers, among other professionals, on Private Placements and Hybrid Securities offerings. The program will address the basics of private placements, the regulations surrounding them, and the market for the offerings. Among more than two dozen speakers are Sebastian Gomez Abero, Chief, Office of Small Business Policy, Division of Corporation Finance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; Lori Arz, assistant General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Meredith Cross of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr. The seminar will be held at the Practising Law Institute at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2afiVk1