FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 1, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 1, 2016 / 11:32 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 1, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. - A day-and-a-half seminar will be held for corporate and securities lawyers, among other professionals, on Private Placements and Hybrid Securities offerings. The program will address the basics of private placements, the regulations surrounding them, and the market for the offerings. Among more than two dozen speakers are Sebastian Gomez Abero, Chief, Office of Small Business Policy, Division of Corporation Finance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; Lori Arz, assistant General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Meredith Cross of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr. The seminar will be held at the Practising Law Institute at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2afiVk1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.