FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 8, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 8, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 8, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. - A half-day program will be held on electronic evidence in New York state courts for the legal services client. The program will cover case law and ethical rules governing electronic evidence, including the use of cellphones and tablets, social media and email in litigation. Speakers include Alexis Lorenzo, a senior attorney at Legal Services NYC, and Erica Olsen, of the National Network to End Domestic Violence. The program is at the Practising Law Institute at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aEYsVr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.