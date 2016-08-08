Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 8, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. - A half-day program will be held on electronic evidence in New York state courts for the legal services client. The program will cover case law and ethical rules governing electronic evidence, including the use of cellphones and tablets, social media and email in litigation. Speakers include Alexis Lorenzo, a senior attorney at Legal Services NYC, and Erica Olsen, of the National Network to End Domestic Violence. The program is at the Practising Law Institute at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.

