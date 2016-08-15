Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 15, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. - A day-long seminar will be held on developments in municipal law and best practices for attorneys working in city law departments or agencies. The seminar will delve into search warrants and municipal liability, the legal framework for public water supplies, and the role urban forests play in our ecosystems, culture and litigation. It will also explore ethical issues for local government lawyers and preview the October Term of the U.S. Supreme Court. The seminar will be held at the Practising Law Institute at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.

