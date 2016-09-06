Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 5, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

12 p.m. - A court hearing is scheduled for an ex-Air China Ltd employee who pleaded not guilty to charges that she helped smuggle packages out of New York on behalf of Chinese military personnel at the country's U.N. mission. Ying Lin, 46, was also accused of obstructing justice by helping a Chinese national who was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation flee the country last year. The case, 15-cr-601, is before U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry in Brooklyn. For Lin: Deborah Colson. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Solomon.

