Week Ahead in New York: Sept. 12, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 12

10 a.m. - Aeropostale Inc will ask Judge Sean Lane of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to approve its sale to a joint venture of licensing firm Authentic Brands Group, mall operators General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group, and liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC. The consortium placed the winning bid of $243.3 million for the teen-oriented retailer at its recent auction. Aeropostale said the group intends to operate at least 229 of its U.S. stores, its e-commerce business and its international licensing business. For Aeropostale: Garrett Fail, Ray Schrock and Jacqueline Marcus of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

