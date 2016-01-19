Week Ahead in New York: Jan. 19, 2016

Jan 19 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

10 a.m. - Major League Baseball, Comcast and DirectTV face trial in an lawsuit by fans accusing them of violating federal antitrust law by using blackouts to limit out-of-market broadcasts of games. Fans said this forced them to buy costly bundles of games they did not care about, rather than spend less to buy games “a la carte,” if they wanted to watch their preferred teams. The trial is before Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan. The case is Fernanda Garber et al v. Officer of the Commissioner of Baseball et al, 12-cv-3704, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. For plaintiffs: Edward Diver of Langer Grogan & Diver. For Major League Baseball: Jeremy Benjamin of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JW6nhR