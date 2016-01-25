FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Jan. 25, 2016
January 25, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Jan. 25, 2016

Karen Freifeld

2 Min Read

Jan 25 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 25

9:30 a.m. - More than 4,000 attorneys gather this week for the New York State Bar Association's annual meeting. Speakers include New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton; Jason Furman, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Monday's focus is Women and the Law and International Law; Tuesday offers panels on Tax Law, Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law and Intellectual Property; Wednesday's topics include Criminal Justice, Social Media and the Legal Profession, Animals in the Law, Crowdfunding, Cybercrime, and Commercial and Federal Litigation, Insurance in a Sharing Economy, and Employment Discrimination; Thursday's focus is Real Property Law, Family Law, Dispute Resolution, and Food and Drug Cosmetic Law; and Friday offers panels on Environment, Labor and Employment Law and Children and the Law. The meeting will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas. See www.nysba.org/am2016/.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Pfwlxo

