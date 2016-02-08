FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 8, 2016
February 8, 2016 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 8, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 8

6 p.m. - Brooksley Born, former chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a champion of women’s rights, will deliver the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Distinguished Lecture on Women and the Law. There will be an introduction by Justice Ginsburg. The event will be held at the New York City Bar at 42 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.

