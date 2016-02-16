Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 16, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. - Fox News Network is scheduled to face trial in a lawsuit by a New Jersey newspaper publisher accusing the broadcaster of infringing on the copyright of an iconic photo of three firefighters raising the U.S. flag at the site of the World Trade Center ruins after the Sept. 11 attacks. North Jersey Media Group, which publishes The Record and Herald News and owns the photo, sued Fox News after it posted an altered version of the photo on Facebook pages promoting two of its shows. Fox News says its uses of the photos were “fair” and thus not an infringement of copyright. The consolidated cases are North Jersey Media Group Inc v. Fox News Network LLC, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nos. 13-7153 and 14-7630. For NJMG: William Dunnegan and Laura Scileppi of Dunnegan & Scileppi. For Fox News: Dori Ann Hanswirth and Nathaniel Boyer of Hogan Lovells.

