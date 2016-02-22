FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 22, 2016
February 22, 2016

Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 22, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

By Karen Freifeld

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 22

1 p.m. - A one-hour webcast briefing on "Spoofing" is being sponsored by the Practising Law Institute. The briefing will offer regulatory views and enforcement actions against spoofing and other manipulative trading activity. The briefing is by officials at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WDeRvK

