Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 29, 2016
February 29, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Feb. 29, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

By Karen Freifeld

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 29

9 a.m. - A seminar on counseling clients in the entertainment industry will be held at the Practising Law Institute. The morning session will address industry transactions and emerging trends, including developments in online video and user generated content. The afternoon session includes the rise of new media companies, business models and economics. An evening session includes ethical considerations in entertainment law and how to develop an entertainment law practice. The seminar will be at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TKuGBr

