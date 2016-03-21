Week Ahead in New York: March 21, 2016

By Karen Freifeld

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, March 21

8 a.m. - A breakfast discussion will be held about the New York State Supreme Court Commercial Division’s mandatory mediation program, and other mediation. Mediator Michael Graff will lead the panel discussion with Kevin Egan, the Commercial Division’s settlement coordinator, among others. The event will take place at the New York City Bar at 42 West 44th St.

