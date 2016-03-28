Week Ahead in New York: March 28, 2016

By Karen Freifeld

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, March 28

8:30 a.m. - A panel of community, civic and political leaders will discuss race relations, communications and collaboration between the Asian American and African American communities in the wake of the Peter Liang case. Liang, a police officer, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Akai Gurley. The event will be held at the New York City Bar at 42 West 44th Street.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1URdc8d