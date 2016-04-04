FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week ahead in New York: April 4, 2016
April 4, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Week ahead in New York: April 4, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, April 4

10:45 a.m. - A hearing is scheduled for a Maryland man who prosecutors say traveled to Somalia to join the Islamist militant group al Shabaab and fought against Kenyan soldiers. Maalik Alim Jones, 31, pleaded not guilty in January in federal court in Manhattan, two days after prosecutors announced his indictment on five counts including that he conspired to provide material support to al Shabaab. The case is U.S. v. Maalik Alim Jones, 16-cr-00019, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, before Judge Paul Gardephe. For Jones: Sean Maher. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Buckley.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pZs2g2

