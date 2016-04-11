Week Ahead in New York: April 11, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, April 11

6:30 p.m. - Attorney Reed Brody, counsel for Human Rights Watch, will give a presentation on the trial of the exiled former dictator of Chad, Hissene Habre, who finally was tried in Senegal after a 25-year campaign to bring him to justice for human rights violations. Brody is counsel for the victims in the case. The presentation will be held at Fordham Law School, classroom 3-02, 140 West 62nd Street, New York. RSVP to elizabethbarad@gmail.com.

