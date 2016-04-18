Week Ahead in New York: April 18, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, April 18

12 p.m. - Invention startup Quirky Inc will ask Judge Martin Glenn of the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York to extend the period in which it may file a Chapter 11 plan through June 20. Quirky filed for bankruptcy in September after failing to manage costs linked to the rollout of unusual gadgets such as the “egg minder,” which notified smartphones when eggs were going bad. For Quirky: Jeffrey Cohen, Michael Klein and Richelle Kalnit of Cooley.

