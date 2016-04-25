FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: April 25, 2016
April 25, 2016

Week Ahead in New York: April 25, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, April 25

9 a.m. - A seminar will be held at the Practising Law Institute on bankruptcy and reorganizations. The seminar will discuss current developments, including the implications of the Supreme Court’s decisions of Wellness International and Stern v. Marshall. It will also go over labor and pension issues and claims, enforcing intercreditor agreements, and international and cross-border insolvencies. The seminar will take place at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, New York.

