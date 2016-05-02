FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: May 2, 2016
#Westlaw News
May 2, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in New York: May 2, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, May 2

9 a.m. - A two-day seminar will be held on the latest legal developments for companies relating to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Among the nearly 40 speakers at the event is Charles Duross, former deputy chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice, where he oversaw the government’s FCPA investigations. The event will be held at the Practising Law Institute, 1177 Avenue of the Americas, New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UrDCwN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
