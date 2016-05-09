FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: May 9, 2016
#Westlaw News
May 9, 2016 / 11:33 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in New York: May 9, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, May 9

8 a.m. - An informal breakfast discussion will be held at the New York City Bar Association on how to file applications for temporary restraining orders. Topics include how to get a TRO outside of normal business hours and where papers must be filed. Panelists include attorneys and staff from the civil and commercial division of Manhattan state Supreme Court. The bar association is located at 42 West 44th Street, New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1s78kAP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
