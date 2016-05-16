FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in New York: May 16, 2016
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in New York: May 16, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, May 16

2 p.m. - A Vietnamese man who prosecutors said traveled to Yemen to join an al Qaeda affiliate and there participated in a plot to bomb London’s Heathrow Airport is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to U.S. terrorism charges. Minh Quang Pham, 33, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to three counts including that he provided material support to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, three weeks before he was set to face trial. The case, USA v. Minh Quang Pham, 12-cr-423, is before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Buckley. For Pham: Bobbi Sternheim.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VYii3v

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.