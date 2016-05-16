Week Ahead in New York: May 16, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, May 16

2 p.m. - A Vietnamese man who prosecutors said traveled to Yemen to join an al Qaeda affiliate and there participated in a plot to bomb London’s Heathrow Airport is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to U.S. terrorism charges. Minh Quang Pham, 33, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to three counts including that he provided material support to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, three weeks before he was set to face trial. The case, USA v. Minh Quang Pham, 12-cr-423, is before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Buckley. For Pham: Bobbi Sternheim.

