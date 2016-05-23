Week Ahead in New York: May 23, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, May 23

3:30 p.m. - A member of a volunteer safety patrol in an Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn is expected to plead not guilty to having tried to bribe police officers to obtain gun licenses, in a case linked to a wide-ranging corruption probe stretching from the New York City Police Department to City Hall. The arraignment of Alex Lichtenstein, 44, is expected before U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan. The case is United States v. Alex Lichtenstein, 16-cr-342, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. For the Manhattan U.S. Attorney: Assistant U.S. Attorney Kan Nawaday. For Lichtenstein: Richard Finkel.

