Week ahead in New York: Sept. 19, 2016

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times local.

Monday, Sept. 19

9:30 a.m. - Jury selection is scheduled to get underway in federal court in Manhattan in Tiffany & Co's lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corp over its use of the Tiffany name to sell diamond engagement rings. Costco had argued that "Tiffany" is a generic term for a diamond solitaire in a six-pronged setting, but U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in September 2015 granted Tiffany's motion for judgment on the trademark infringement claims and set a jury trial to determine damages. Tiffany is seeking actual and punitive damages. The case is Tiffany & Co v. Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 13-1041. For Tiffany: Jeffrey A. Mitchell of Browne George Ross LLP. For Costco: Emma Baratta and Richard Koehl.

