Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 25, 2016

Jan 25 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

9:30 a.m. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission will hold a meeting to vote on whether to approve a final rule that would end existing prohibitions on commission staff participating as voting members and accepting leadership positions in groups that develop voluntary industry safety standards. The meeting will be held at the commission’s headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, and will be webcast at www.cpsc.gov/live.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ORA6FE