Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 3, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. - The Independent Community Bankers of America presents a three-day seminar on the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering compliance. Topics include suspicious activity reporting, customer identification requirements and monitoring of high-risk customers. At the downtown Indianapolis Embassy Suites.

