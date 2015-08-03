FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 3, 2015
#Westlaw News
August 3, 2015

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Aug. 3, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. - The Independent Community Bankers of America presents a three-day seminar on the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering compliance. Topics include suspicious activity reporting, customer identification requirements and monitoring of high-risk customers. At the downtown Indianapolis Embassy Suites.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
