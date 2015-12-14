FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 14, 2015
December 14, 2015

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 14, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 14 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

9 a.m. - Walter Energy Inc will ask Judge Tamara Mitchell of the Bankruptcy Court in Birmingham, Alabama, to authorize it to reject labor contracts and terminate retiree benefits, which the bankrupt coal company says its proposed buyer will not accept. For Walter: Cathleen Moore, Patrick Darby, Jay Bender and James Bailey of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, and Stephen Shimshak, Kelley Cornish, Claudia Tobler, Ann Young and Michael Rudnick of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1m0EWZ6

