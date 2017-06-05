FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Week Ahead in Energy & Environmental Law: June 5, 2017
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

Week Ahead in Energy & Environmental Law: June 5, 2017

Barbara Grzincic

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, June 5

9:30 a.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal by the backers of a proposed ski resort in Montana, who say the U.S. Forest Service arbitrarily denied them a special-use permit. Two groups, Western Montana Community Partners and Special Use Permit for Public Resort Benefits, sought the permit to construct and operate a resort on Carlton Ridge, which spans the Lolo and Bitterroot national forests. The Forest Service found the proposal was inconsistent with the forests’ development and visual-impact restrictions. A federal judge in Missoula upheld the denial in 2015. The case is Western Montana Community Partners v. Austin, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 15-35568. For WMCP and SUPPRB: Jeffrey Kuchel and Mark Stermitz of Crowley Fleck. For Austin et al: Robert Oakley of the U.S. Justice Department.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s9bjMn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.