Week Ahead in Energy & Environmental Law: June 5, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. All times local.

Monday, June 5

9:30 a.m. – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal by the backers of a proposed ski resort in Montana, who say the U.S. Forest Service arbitrarily denied them a special-use permit. Two groups, Western Montana Community Partners and Special Use Permit for Public Resort Benefits, sought the permit to construct and operate a resort on Carlton Ridge, which spans the Lolo and Bitterroot national forests. The Forest Service found the proposal was inconsistent with the forests’ development and visual-impact restrictions. A federal judge in Missoula upheld the denial in 2015. The case is Western Montana Community Partners v. Austin, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 15-35568. For WMCP and SUPPRB: Jeffrey Kuchel and Mark Stermitz of Crowley Fleck. For Austin et al: Robert Oakley of the U.S. Justice Department.

