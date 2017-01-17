FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 17, 2017
January 17, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Jan. 17, 2017

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in federal court in Columbus, Ohio, for a trial from the DuPont C-8 Personal Injury MDL. The plaintiff, Larry Moody, alleges he developed testicular cancer stemming from a chemical leak at a DuPont plant in West Virginia that contaminated local water supplies. There are nearly 3,500 similar cases in the consolidated litigation. The last trial ended earlier this month with a $12.5 million verdict for the plaintiff. Two bellwether cases ended with $1.6 million and $5.1 million verdicts for the plaintiffs. The case is Moody v. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio, No. 15-803. For the plaintiff: Robert Bilott of Taft Stettinius & Hollister. For DuPont: Damond Mace of Squire Patton Boggs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iwZKL0

