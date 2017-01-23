Week Ahead in Products Liability, Jan. 23, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

3 p.m. - The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider plaintiffs' bid to revive a proposed class action against several prescription eye medication manufacturers for allegedly making dispensed eyedrops too big, forcing them to buy more of the products. Defendants include Pfizer, Allergan, Valeant, Merck and Alcon, as well as generic pharmaceutical companies. The plaintiffs argue they have standing to bring the case because they have been injured economically. The case is Cottrell et al v. Alcon Laboratories Inc et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 16-2015. For plaintiffs: Leah Nicholls of Public Justice; Richard Cornfeld of Law Office of Richard Cornfeld; John Simon and Kevin Carnie of The Simon Law Firm; Jeffrey Herrmann of Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf and Brian Wolfman. For defendants: Lori Cohen, Roger Kaplan and Gregory Ostfeld of Greenberg Traurig; Lori McGroder and James Muehlberger of Shook Hardy & Bacon; Robyn Bladow and Austin Norris of Kirkland & Ellis; Christopher Borchert, Tricia O'Reilly, Eleonore Ofosu-Antwi and Liza Walsh of Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly & Falanga; Charles Casper of Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads; Timothy Hasken and Stephen Strauss of Bryan Cave; Megan Grossman and Walter Swayze of Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney and Stanton Hill and John Kilroy of Polsinelli.

