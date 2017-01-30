FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability, Jan. 30, 2017
January 30, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability, Jan. 30, 2017

Erica Teichert

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

2 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Tucson, Arizona, will hear oral arguments in an Arizona woman's bid for a new trial against Ford Motor Co, alleging it sold a 2000 Ford Focus with a defective roof that failed to protect her in a rollover crash. Veronica Ochoa-Valenzuela was a passenger in the July 2008 crash and suffered neck fractures that left her paralyzed. Ochoa-Valenzuela claims the trial court improperly limited the evidence in the case, leading to a favorable verdict for Ford. The case is Ochoa-Valenzuela v. Ford Motor Co, No. 15-16388. For Ochoa-Valenzuela: William Bacon, John Osborne and Kristin Schriner of Goldberg & Osborne. For Ford: Lisa Perrochet and Emily Cuatto of Horvitz & Levy and Vaughn Crawford, Craig Logsdon and Amanda Sheridan of Snell & Wilmer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k8iGxq

