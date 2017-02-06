Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products
liability community. All times local.
Monday, Feb. 6
9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to start in St. Louis
state court in a Tennessee woman's lawsuit against Johnson &
Johnson, alleging she developed ovarian cancer after using J&J
Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products for feminine hygiene.
J&J has lost three straight jury verdicts in the St. Louis
court, totaling $195 million. The case is Swann et al v. Johnson
& Johnson, 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, No.
1422-CC09326-01. For the plaintiffs: Ted Meadows of Beasley
Allen.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2lfsg1p