Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 6

9 a.m. - A jury trial is scheduled to start in St. Louis state court in a Tennessee woman's lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, alleging she developed ovarian cancer after using J&J Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products for feminine hygiene. J&J has lost three straight jury verdicts in the St. Louis court, totaling $195 million. The case is Swann et al v. Johnson & Johnson, 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, No. 1422-CC09326-01. For the plaintiffs: Ted Meadows of Beasley Allen.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lfsg1p