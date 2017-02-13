Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products
liability community. All times local.
Monday, Feb. 13
7 a.m. - The American Association for Justice, a trial bar
group, continues its four-day winter convention on Monday and
Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The convention includes meetings for
proposed and current products liability litigation on
perfluorooctanoic acid, intrauterine contraception devices, cell
phone radiation and other issues. More information is available
at www.justicewinterconvention.org.
