Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 13

7 a.m. - The American Association for Justice, a trial bar group, continues its four-day winter convention on Monday and Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The convention includes meetings for proposed and current products liability litigation on perfluorooctanoic acid, intrauterine contraception devices, cell phone radiation and other issues. More information is available at www.justicewinterconvention.org.

