6 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 21, 2017
#Westlaw News
February 21, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 6 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 21, 2017

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

1 p.m. – The American Bar Association’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section co-sponsors Product Liability Law: The Uncertain Landscape of 3-D Printing, a 90-minute webinar on the legal ramifications of this technological revolution in the manufacturing process. John Hornick, founder of the 3D Printing Working Group at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, moderates a panel of attorneys from Hunton & Williams, McCarter & English and Bracewell. CLE credit is available. For more information, see: bit.ly/2lYaRKT.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mhP4NW

