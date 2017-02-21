Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 21, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

1 p.m. – The American Bar Association’s Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section co-sponsors Product Liability Law: The Uncertain Landscape of 3-D Printing, a 90-minute webinar on the legal ramifications of this technological revolution in the manufacturing process. John Hornick, founder of the 3D Printing Working Group at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, moderates a panel of attorneys from Hunton & Williams, McCarter & English and Bracewell. CLE credit is available. For more information, see: bit.ly/2lYaRKT.

