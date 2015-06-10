FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPC-Banks line up 250 mln euro loan for 3i's Weener buy
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

LPC-Banks line up 250 mln euro loan for 3i's Weener buy

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Seven banks have lined up around 250 million euros ($282.28 million) of leveraged loans to back 3i’s buyout of German packaging company Weener Plastic Packaging Group, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Weener was put up for sale last year by owner Lindsay Goldberg Vogel, who hired Macquarie on the process. 3i announced last week it had agreed to by the business and invest around 250 million euros.

Including debt, the sale price totalled around 450 million euros, the sources said.

Bank of Ireland, Credit Agricole, GE, IKB, ING, Mizuho and Societe Generale have provided the debt financing, which at 250 million euros comprises mainly term loans, with around 20-30 million euros of undrawn loan facilities, the sources said.

A portion of the all-senior loan financing is likely to be syndicated shortly, the sources said.

Weener designs and manufactures caps, jars and bottles for the personal and home care, food and beverage markets. It has a production network of 24 locations in 15 countries and employs around 2,000 people. Clients include Colgate-Palmolive, L‘Oreal, Nestle, P&G and Unilever. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.