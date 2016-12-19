UK union says Weetabix workers vote for strike in new year

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Workers at British cereal company Weetabix, majority owned by China's Bright Food Group Co Ltd , have voted to strike in the new year over a dispute over proposed changes to working conditions, according to a statement from their union.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) said on Monday that its members voted 91.7 percent in favor of industrial action, on a turnout of 69.5 percent.

The union said the strike would affect Weetabix workplaces in Corby and Kettering. Each strike day would run for 24 hours with no more than one strike to take place in a single week, it said.

Weetabix was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)